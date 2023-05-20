A mixture of different braiding techniques ( box braids, bubble braids, two-strand twists, etc.), Beragamy says jaded braids combine into a style that gives a punk vibe.

“Braiding or creating faux locs and using loose wavy/curly synthetic or human hair in between gives these styles an exotic, sexy look,” she said.

Styler Fixer
How Cheryl Keeps Braids Looking Their Best: