Wayne Brady Opens Up About Dating After Coming Out as Pansexual

Let’s Make a Deal host and comedian Wayne Brady is getting candid about his dating life after coming out as pansexual back in August.

For those unaware, identifying as pansexual is defined as a person who is sexually or romantically attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender. This is something Brady made clear upon his initial revelation last month, explaining: “I came to pansexual because—and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning—but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, he’s opening up about how his love life has been since sharing his truth.

“I think that’s the piece that was missing, that I couldn’t verbalize, ‘cause I couldn’t lock on to it,” he explained in part to ET’s Nischelle Turner. “I always felt this much dishonest, and if I was being dishonest, then there’s no way to truly give yourself 100 percent. Now I feel differently about that ‘cause I went, ‘Oh, well now you know. So if you were to be involved with me, you know Wayne in totality.’ I’m not hiding anything now, so now I can approach you in a way that I never have.”

He continued:

“At the end of the day for me that just means that I am free to voice the option,” he said. “Here’s the thing: it may never happen... I’m not saying that I am going to be in a relationship with another man. I’m saying it is very possible for me to be attracted to the man because of the person. I can be attracted to this beautiful woman because of the person. But then again, that may be a non-binary person that might go, ‘Oh, I’m attracted to you. I’m attracted to this trans person.’ The best part is, now that I’ve said this out loud, I don’t have to worry. I could show up at a red carpet. I could be at Denny’s for all you know, I’m not ducking anybody... because it is what it is, and I’m free to do that.”

The comedian went on to share that he feels “lighter” after sharing his truth and wants that same feeling for others. He also explained his joy and being able to now be a true ally for the LGBTQ+ community.

However, if you’re wondering whether or not he’s ready dive head first into the dating pool—he told ET that although he’s single, he’s not looking to date just yet.

“The best thing that I could do for myself right now and to do for someone else is to not be in a relationship, is to just breathe,” he explained. “There are things that I want to do... I just want to work right now. I want to continue to go to therapy, so that when I am ready to either pursue or be pursued, whomever that may be, my aim is to be my best self.”