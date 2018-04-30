Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

During his millionth rally to drum up support for the presidential office that he already holds, Donald Trump told those in attendance that he had an answer for farmers who he noted may suffer “a little pain for a little while” because of his administration’s shady trade deals with several foreign partners.



The answer (you guessed it): workers from other countries.

“For the farmers, OK, it’s going to get good,” he said at his rally Saturday in Washington, Mich., NBC News reports. “We’re going to let your guest workers come in.”

Does this surprise anyone? The president of Cream Chipped Beef, Neb., has made it a habit of talking out of both sides of his KFC-grease-stained orange anus mouth. Remember, Trump has always been a fan of foreign guest workers, using H-2B visas to get workers for his properties at lower wages.

And here is the kicker: Trump claims that America’s unemployment is so low that the farmers have to use low-skilled workers from other countries, and they won’t be taking jobs from Americans because everyone is working!

“The unemployment picture is so good, it’s so strong, that we have to let people come in,” he said. “They’re going to be guest workers. They’re going to come in, they’re going to work on your farms ... but then they have to go out.”

Even the deplorables who were in attendance to see their king was looking at this orange colostomy bag with the white-man weave like, “WTF did he just say?” The statement drew a tepid applause, because even his followers were confused.

Watch the mess below.