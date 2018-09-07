Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Donald Trump has a full set of fake teeth ... or at least fake uppers. It’s either that or the president of people who throw iron horseshoes at each other is proof that you can get drunk off Diet Coke because once again he struggled to get his words out.



During a rally in Montana, the president of men who wear unironed khakis and Nike Air Monarchs, was trying to talk about the New York Times op-ed piece that is single-handedly turning the White House inside out, and he struggled to spit out the word “anonymous.”

Advertisement

“The so-called resistance is angry because their horrible ideas have been rejected by the American people and it is driving them crazy,” Trump said, Mediaite reports.



He then added: “They are the ones, honestly, that have been driven crazy.”

That’s when the magic happened. The president was trying to say “anonymous” but that isn’t what came out.

“The latest active resistance is the op-ed published in the failing New York Times by an anom-oni-ss, really an anom-in-iss gutless coward,” he said, Mediaite reports.

Advertisement

We’ve seen this before when the president of Lil Russia struggled to say “the United States,” which is difficult for a lot of Russian operatives to pronounce.

It is well-known that Trump doesn’t drink or use illegal substances. So either Mike Pence or Melania is trying to poison him by putting antifreeze in his Diet Coke, his teeth are running away from him like the rest of his inner circle, or he’s high on something else.

Advertisement

As they say: Whiteness is a helluva drug.