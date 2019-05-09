Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The president of the United States is only talking to two people whenever he speaks: white nationalists and Vladimir Putin. At this point, it’s safe to say that the president of people who are cool with you at work but wouldn’t let their children play with your kids has stopped caring about anything: decorum, political correctness, not being an asshole, you know, the things normal people consider before speaking.



On Wednesday, the most rallying president to ever rally held another klan meeting in Florida to rile up his converts, and Trump couldn’t contain himself when an audience member suggested shooting migrants attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico.

According to USA Today, Trump was doing his usual schtick in which he acts as if the United States is being flooded by migrants, bringing with them measles and fentanyl.

“How do you stop these people?” Trump asked rhetorically.

“Shoot them!” someone shouted from the Panama City Beach crowd, according to multiple news media reports.

The president of people who drive Jeeps with no tops shook his head, pointed in the audience member’s direction and said, “Only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement.”

“Only in the Panhandle,” he repeated to laughs and cheers from the crowd.

Prior to the interruption, Trump had mentioned “border security people” aren’t allowed to use weapons on migrants.

“I mean, when you have 15,000 people marching up, and you have hundreds and hundreds of people, and you have two or three border security people that are brave and great—and don’t forget, we don’t let them and we can’t let them use weapons. We can’t. Other countries do. We can’t. I would never do that,” he said, USA Today reports.

This isn’t the first Trump has condoned or at the least not condemned violence against migrants. In November, Trump suggested that deployed U.S. troops could open fire on migrants who throw rocks and, later that month, the White House approved a memo authorizing those troops to use lethal force on migrants if necessary, USA Today reports.

And during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in March, the president of people who rooted for the Night King said the threat of deadly force is a “very effective” way to deter migrants, then added that the U.S. “can’t do it.”

“We need to defend our country. You have people pouring in,” he told Hannity. “Now, we’re capturing these people, we’re getting them. But we don’t do like other countries. Other countries stand there with machine guns ready to fire. We can’t do that and I wouldn’t want to do that.”

The other countries that the president keeps referring too are corrupt countries with phony governments that don’t have an honest voting system, or presidential term limits...Basically, all of the countries Trump idolizes.