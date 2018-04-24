Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Tuesday, but the president of women who wear cowboy boots with their swimsuits doesn’t seem to understand that other world leaders are not auditioning for The Apprentice and therefore aren’t looking for jobs, and they aren’t his minions nor his offspring, so they don’t expect to be fussed over.

During a photo op with Macron, President Dicky Von FuckIsYouDoingSon was spouting off about the “special relationship” he has with the French president.

“We do have a very special relationship,” Trump said as he and Macron posed for photographs in the Oval Office, Yahoo reports. “In fact, I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off ... We have to make him perfect. He is perfect.”

We get it. Trump and Macron have a bromance. It’s been widely talked about. They are brotastic. They eat guacabrole while drinking brotein shakes and listening to Selena Bromez sing “Brohemian Rhapsody.” Macron is often referred to as the Trump whisperer for his ability to get Trump to listen.

But dude, presidential Trump dude, did you really have to take dandruff off your boo’s shoulder in front of God and er’body? I mean, seriously—while America knows the president to be an utter embarrassment, it’s worse when he takes his cringeworthy behavior to global levels.

Watch the awkwardness below.