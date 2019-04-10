They died in a place that was supposed to be a sanctuary.



On June 17, 2015, nine black worshippers at historic Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, S.C., were murdered during Bible study by white supremacist Dylann Roof. Now, a new documentary tells the story of that tragic day through the eyes of the survivors and family members of the nine victims.



Executive produced by Steph Curry, Viola Davis and Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU), Emanuel also explores the history of race relations in the city of Charleston. And though the film’s focus is on the tragic events of that horrific day, it also seeks to highlight the hope and perseverance of the survivors and loved ones of the victims.



At a special screening of the documentary at Howard University in January, Curry told the audience, “It’s so inspiring the way they handled it, they chose faith, they chose to support each other and the community around them. And that speaks volumes for humanity.”

Emanuel will be in theaters nationwide for a limited release on June 17 and June 19.