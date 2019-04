Richard Wright’s Native Son has been resurrected. This time, HBO brought the novel to life with some of your faves: Sanaa Lathan, Ashton Sanders and Kiki Layne.

One of the film’s more prominent themes is survival, so The Root attended the New York City premiere of Native Son to ask stars about surviving while black.

“It’s a subtle thing, but I definitely fight to survive in this business,” said Sanaa Lathan. See the entire video above.

Native Son debuts on HBO Saturday, April 6.