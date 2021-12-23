Earlier this year, we told you that the upcoming DC Comics-based, Ava DuVernay-directed series Naomi received a pilot order on The CW.



Now, as this year comes to a close, we’ve got an entire series to excite you ahead of its January premiere. Luckily for you, we’ve got a brand new teaser trailer to go with it too, featuring the powerhouse director behind it all.

But before we get to that, allow me to refresh your memory about the forthcoming series. Per a press release sent to The Root, Naomi is set to follow the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny.

It continues:

When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle. She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg and linguistics teacher Jennifer. After an encounter with Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo parlor owner Dee, who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unfolding the mystery about herself, Naomi also effortlessly navigates her high school friendships with kids on the military base as well as well as local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan; Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob; proud “townie” Anthony; and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes, who works in a vintage collectible shop. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

“Don’t believe everything you think, that’s what Naomi’s about. Check it out!,” says DuVernay. Say less, ma’am! We’re way ahead of you.

Make sure you set your DVR for Naomi when it premieres Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, only on The CW.