Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The president of the United States is a joke.



Never before has a president been such a global embarrassment, but here we are, in 2018, the year of our lord Tarana Burke (who also happens to be No. 1 on this year’s Root 100 list, which you can see here), the president was boasting of his made-up achievements to the United Nations—and they literally laughed at him.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump said, opening his address to the U.N. General Assembly, The Hill reports.



And then the audience started laughing. The president said, “so true” to which the audience laughed louder.

The awkward moment of lies even made Trump smile.

“I didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK,” he said—and they laughed more.

The president still didn’t get that the joke was on him, that the U.N. General Assembly was laughing at him, not with him. They’re laughing because he’s a liar who lies so much that he really believes his lies. I believe that Trump truly believes that his administration has accomplished more than any other administration in the history of the country. He’s not just saying that to say it, which makes it even funnier.

The Hill notes that the president also “touted his domestic efforts, including tax cuts and his push to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, before addressing his foreign policy goals.”

And because there is literally a Trump tweet for everything, Trump once claimed that former President Obama was a laughingstock on a world stage, except that Trump was the only one laughing.

“We need a President who isn’t a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!” Trump tweeted in 2014, The Hill reports.

Who’s laughing now?

Watch it all unfold below.