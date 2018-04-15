It takes more than a dream to get to the NBA. Former University of Connecticut small forward, Terry Larrier, learned that lesson early in life.



“Some kids come to college with a career goal. Some want to be a doctor or a lawyer. I want to be a professional basketball player,” Larrier told The Root. “So that’s what I plan to do.”

Larrier’s intentions are backed by years of hard work. The Bronx-native was introduced to basketball at two-years-old and he played his first organized game several years later. While in high school, Larrier also played with the PSA Cardinals, an AAU team that prepared him for NCAA basketball.



But as a college athlete, life took an unexpected turn. In his freshman year at Virginia Commonwealth University, Terry Larrier was forced to transfer and, after deciding on UConn, faced a season-ending injury.



“I walk by faith not by sight,” Larrier says. “I weathered the storm.”



This is the story of Terry Larrier—a young athlete who is competing for his dream job.



See the entire video above.