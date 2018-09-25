Photo: Sean Rayford (Getty Images)

Sen. Ted Cruz was forced to leave a Washington restaurant after activists learned of his location and began peppering him with questions.



The hecklers, also known as people doing the lord’s work, began demanding that the older, softer Eddie Munster (ok, readers you’re right) Grandpa Munster, answer questions regarding embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to CNN, two videos posted to Twitter show god’s favorite singing group, aka activists, serenading the Texas Republican and his wife, Heidi, at “Fiola, an Italian restaurant near the Capitol building.”

The videos, which have been viewed 1.2 million times since being posted late Monday, include a woman who identities herself as a constituent of Cruz’s “and a survivor of sexual assault questioning him about his vote on the controversial nominee.”



“I’d love to talk with you about Brett Kavanaugh tonight,” she says, CNN reports. “I’m a constituent. Love to know what your vote is going to be tonight. I know that you’re very close friends with Mr. Kavanaugh. And do you believe survivors, sir?”

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women—Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez—and there are reports others might emerge.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him. He and Blasey Ford are scheduled to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee in an open hearing on Thursday.

Cruz and his wife were attempting to take their seats at the restaurant when the chorus of angels began humming: “We believe survivors!”

Cruz tells the group: “God bless you.” Does Cruz know that they are doing the lord’s work? Does Cruz realize that he’s on the wrong end of the song?

Cruz and his wife sit at their table, but the chorus grows louder and more intense until finally Big Grandpa Munster and his wife gather their things and leave. The chorus cheers.

Their work is done.