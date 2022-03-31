Are there any Little Brother fans around? Any fans of Phonte? Big Pooh?

If you did, the North Carolina hip-hop group that consists of rappers, Phonte and Big Pooh, and producer 9th Wonder are back to dropping some new content for you.

On Wednesday, Phonte shared on his Instagram the official trailer for the documentary May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story.

On his Instagram, he wrote, “Been working on this one for 5 years and calling it an “emotional journey” is a big understatement. Inspired by my big brother @questlove’s Oscar win, here’s the first trailer for May the Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story. 2023. Thank you for listening.”



It begins with Phonte recording himself saying, “If people knew the real story, if only they knew. Nigga you can tell your side of the story of shut the fuck up talking about it.”

The trailer also includes the musician, author, actor, and most recently, Oscar-winner Questlove discussing the legendary group saying, “All I wanted was for my favorite rap group to get back together.”

This preview for the 2023 documentary also shows behind-the-scenes footage from concerts and includes clips of Drake and Doja Cat speaking on how big of a fan they are of Little Brother’s music.

If you’re already a fan of Little Brother’s music, you now have time to catch up on their music and listen to the five albums and six mixtapes that they have dropped since 2002.

If you’re new to their music and want to learn more about them, I suggest you listen to their most recent album, May the Lord Watch, released in August 2019 after a nearly decade-long hiatus of not working together.

Trust me, it’s worth the listen.

In the last couple of years, there have been a plethora of rap and music documentaries released, most notably, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, co-directed by Coodie and Chike. Earlier this year, the documentary on Janet Jackson titled, Janet, had social media buzzing with its release.