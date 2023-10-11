Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
The Root Institute

Watch: How to Tackle the Black Maternal Health Crises

Hear from four Black medical professionals and healthcare advocates about the accelerating Black maternal morbidity crisis, part of the 2023 Root Institute
Presented by CareQuest Institute for Oral Health
ByThe Root Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

As part of the 2023 Root Institute, a group of medical professionals and Black healthcare advocates assembled for an urgent conversation about maternal health in the Black community.

Moderated by The Root’s Senior Editor Jessica Washington, the panel tackles the accelerating Black maternal morbidity and mortality crisis, the impact of COVID-19, how abortion bans fuel that crisis, the effects racism and income inequality on maternal health, and, most importantly, where we go from here.

In this panel each health expert brings their unique perspective on how we can get to a place where Black pregnant people can feel safe in this country.

Panelists

Presented by CareQuest Institute for Oral Health

Learn more about the role of oral health in maternal mortality and pregnancy outcomes.