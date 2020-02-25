Watch CNN’s Jim Acosta Dunk on Trump: Our Network’s ‘Record on Delivering the Truth Is a lot Better Than Yours’

Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

Much like the truth, President Trump doesn’t have a good relationship with CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta.



Mostly because the president says extremely outlandish shit and Acosta calls him out on it.

In late 2018, the White House pulled Acosta’s press pass because they got all upset during a heated exchange during a press conference. Trump didn’t want to answer Acosta’s question so he tried to move to another reporter. When a White House intern tried to take the microphone away from Acosta, he refused to hand it over. A hullabaloo (which is the cousin of rigamarole) ensued and a federal judge ordered the White House to give Acosta his pass back.



If you are having trouble following all of this, just think of the White House as Dunder Mifflin, the president as Michael Scott and Acosta as Toby.

Anyway, it turns out that President Meat House is in New Delhi, India—who knows why he’s in New Delhi as he’s probably just making speeches in between playing golf—and he held a press conference on Tuesday in which Acosta got to ask him a question. Because the White House has essentially terminated press briefings, it’s becoming increasingly rare to ask anyone in this administration anything, so when called on, Acosta had his chance to ask the president about reported Russian election interference and whether the president was willing to announce publicly that he wouldn’t accept any election assistance from the Russians.



“First of all, I want no help from any country, and I haven’t been given help from any country,” Trump replied. “And if you see what CNN, your wonderful network, said, I guess they apologized in a way for — didn’t they apologize for the fact that they said certain things that weren’t true? Tell me, what was their apology yesterday? What did they say?”



Acosta took a moment to gather himself and waited for the sun to shine down perfectly on him, giving him an almost angelic glow. He cleared his throat and wrapped his fingers tightly around the microphone before singing: “Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes,” [bitch]. OK, fine, Acosta didn’t say bitch but you can’t tell me there wasn’t an implied “bitch” at the end of the sentence. I mean, if any sentence would end with one, it would be this sentence in which the president is being owned for lying.

***Acosta then turned to another reporter and smacked him a high five and mouthed what was later reported as “Ohh, did you see how I got his ass? I smoked that bama!”

“Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself,” Trump shot back. “You have the worst record in the history of broadcasting.”

“I’m not ashamed of anything and our organization is not ashamed,” Acosta said and also could’ve ended this own with “bitch,” which I’m going to assume was implied here.

Trump was right, though. According to the Hill, CNN did issue a quasi apology for reporting “that Russia was actively assisting the Trump reelection effort.” CNN would later push back on the original reporting.

Whatever. The president doesn’t mess with CNN and the last time he appeared on the network was in August 2016.