CNN host Chris Cuomo once threatened to throw a guy down a flight of stairs for calling him “Fredo.” And by once, I mean earlier this month.



So it’s with that I say that Cuomo has little patience for dumb shit. On Wednesday he had Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for President Trump’s reelection campaign, on the network, and from the very beginning of the interview, it was clear that it wasn’t going to go well.

It all started to go to hell when Cuomo made a few rather innocuous statements saying the president was a liar and someone who hates people who are different.

Both of these are truths. Or so Cuomo thought.

“He doesn’t lie. He doesn’t lie,” McEnany shot back, the Hill reports. “The press lies.” McEnany then repeated her falsehood again, noting that her lord and traitor “doesn’t lie” before stating, “Guess who lies? The press lies.”

A puzzled Cuomo shot back: “You don’t think this president has ever lied?” McEnany began to answer but Cuomo wouldn’t let her continue to sully up his program with her mistruths so he began talking over her. “You don’t think the president has lied to the American people? You have to answer that question first. He has never lied to the American people?”

“I don’t think the president has lied. No, I don’t think the president has lied,” she responded.

“Kayleigh McEnany, your credibility will be shot with my audience if you don’t back off that statement,” Cuomo said.

“I think that fake news has lied to the American people,” she said, again repeating one of Trump’s favorite talking points.

“I’ll ask you this one more time: McEnany, do you believe this president has ever lied to the American people?” Cuomo asked.

“No,” McEnany said. “I don’t believe the president has lied.”

“Wow!” Cuomo responded, adjusting his earpiece. “That blew my IFB right out of my head.”

Cuomo had had enough. He called the interview to a halt because there was no point in having a liar speak for another liar. It would all just be a web of lies that he didn’t want to untangle.

“Please, if you can’t admit that this president has lied to the American people, you will not have credibility with this audience,” he said. “You have a long way to go Kayleigh. Listen, when a president is telling the American people every day not to believe in a free press, that they’re the enemy of the state, and he lies about the allies of G-7 saying what we really want to know is why your media hates the country. He is to blame for sowing the seeds of division.”

McEnany responded by blaming the press.

“You may not like what I say, that doesn’t make it a lie. He lies all the time. And you know it,” Cuomo said, with McEnany later shooting back, “You should look in a mirror.”

In truth, I can see why McEnany has trouble noting that the president is a liar. It isn’t as if she has some 12,000 lies or misleading claims to choose from. Since taking office, the president has lied over 12,000 times. He literally can’t speak without lying. In 928 days he’s lied 12,019 times. In the past two months, he’s lied some 20 times a day. Everyone knows that you have to reach at least 15,000 lies before you can be called a liar.

Anyway, watch it all unfold below: