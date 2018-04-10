On Monday a topless protester hopped a barricade at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pa. The protester, Nicolle Rochelle—who is a former actor on The Cosby Show—told reporters that she wanted to make Cosby uncomfortable because “that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women.”

But that message was missed by Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt. Instead of trying to understand the purpose of Rochelle’s protest, he shamed her for protesting while topless: “What concerns me is that you’re out here protesting, and you have the right to protest for sexual assault victims, and you protest and take your clothing off. What kind of message does that send?”

