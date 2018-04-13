A passion for food led Lionel Tate on a journey to find out what real manhood means. Tate is the owner of Tasty Tate’s Kitchen, an Instagram-based restaurant that has given Tate a whole new lease on life.



Tate thought he would gang bang for the rest of his life when he was 14-years-old. And by 17, he was facing life without the possibility of parole for a crime he didn’t commit. “The world was ending before it started,” Tate said. Tate knew that even though he was innocent of the crime, he was guilty of the lifestyle and we all know how our justice system works.

As a troubled teen, Tate’s idea of manhood was surrounded in gang and thug culture: money, women, material things, but now that he’s grown into a real man, his ideals have changed. Tate knows that manhood is providing for his family and creative a productive life so that his son can look at him as an example.



Tate is an example of boldly believing in yourself despite the evidence that stacks up against black men claiming that they’ll never succeed, unless it’s through sports or music. Meet Lionel Tate.

