Was Joe Budden Wrong For Critiquing Drake Or Did Drake Take It Too Far?

Joe Budden has been known to be loud and wrong on “The Joe Budden Podcast.” This time, the “Pump It Up” rapper chose to set his sights on Drake and his new album For All The Dogs.

“I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers,” Budden stated. “He’s rapping for the children. Yo, dog — I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album. You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days — I Googled that, too.

“You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n****s. … I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. He’s rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain’t trying to rap for me. I can accept that.”

Yes, Budden is entitled to have his opinion about Drake’s music. However, when you critique art publicly—expect to receive a public response. And in this case, Drake responded directly to Budden via the comments section on Instagram.

“@joebudden you have failed at music,” Drake said. “You left [music] behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this, just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter [giving] their opinion on how to achieve longevity.”

Drake added: ”This guy is the poster child of frustration and [surrender]. You retired, and we never hung up your jersey. We don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you.”

Budden retorted Drake will “grow up sooner or later” and that “Father time is undefeated.” Budden’s whole bit is pissing people off for attention so it looks like he got exactly what he wanted.