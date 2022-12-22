It looks like podcast host Joe Budden has once again landed himself in hot water for inflammatory comments he has made. This time, he decided to open his mouth about Megan Thee Stallion (again)on The Joe Budden Podcast that aired on Sunday (December 18). In a desperate attempt for attention, he made disparaging remarks about the Houston rapper.

“I don’t like the girl,” Budden said. “Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have a long-standing relationship with here in this industry. So I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I f*ck with and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

He continued: “I want to be clear, I don’t know her as a person; she could be amazing. But there’s a lot to deal with when you sign and a lot happens fast.” Megan accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in July 2020 and the trial against Lanez is currently underway. With the timing of the legal proceedings, many people publicly scoffed at Budden’s remarks.

Advertisement

Vivica A. Fox took to Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens on Tuesday (December 20) to address him directly as she expressed her disgust:

“Joe Budden if you don’t button it up and sit yo bitch ass down hatin’ on that girl! Y’all made cuz the girls right now is ruling rap,” Fox commented. “It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas are just rulin’ and taking numbers and can tell y’all about y’all’s selves [and] look sexy with it. It’s a new day.”



Budden showed remorse shortly after. “I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” he stated. “That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit...but that’s not funny. Because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer is no.”

He didn’t stop there. “I would not feel right if that girl went home and she did something to herself. Then I would just be a part of the pile-on. And there is seemingly a Meg hate train going on across [social media].”

Advertisement

However, Budden is known for making inappropriate remarks at the expense of others for views and engagement. Hopefully, this is the last time he mentions Megan Thee Stallion at all—but we doubt it given his history.



