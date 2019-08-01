Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images)

Tomi Lahren, America’s unwashable mayonnaise stain and host of some shitty show on Fox News, couldn’t stand watching California Sen. Kamala Harris on stage. It messed with all of her sensibilities. It ruined her spidey senses.



So what did America’s most dog chewed pair of Keds do? Well, she went on Twitter and struck the lowest blow she could think of and claimed that Harris became the attorney general of California because she slept her way into the position.

Despite the scores of people on Twitter who told Lahren the comment was not only distasteful but extremely damaging to professional women who are often accused of using sex to get ahead, Lahren, in all her majestic unseasonedness, just doubled down, using Harris’ relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown as ammunition.

And again...

Well, it wasn’t until Lahren walked into the Fox offices where everyone looked at her like this…



...that America’s most unloved, all-white cheerleading boot went back to Twitter to issue an apology.



“I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship,” Lahren wrote on Twitter. “It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those.”

I will now channel Harris’ response: “Bitch, keep my name out of your mouth, as this wasn’t the first time.”

Channeled Harris is correct as Media Matters points out that Satan’s most beloved pair of Juicy sweatpants has trodden down this misogynistic path before. In fact, the ran-over dog chew once devoted a whole segment to the topic.

From Media Matters:

Lahren accused Harris of “using an extramarital affair to boost her political career” and “dating [her] way to the top” during the January 29 edition of Final Thoughts, her weekday afternoon program on Fox’s streaming service. The episode featured the chyron “Kamala’s Affair Boost.”

I can’t wait for the day when much like Danity Kane and Paris Hilton before her, America’s most treasured Acai bowl disappears from the American lexicon or Cardi B dog walks her, whichever comes first.