Waka Flocka Divides Black Twitter By Admitting Whose Life He'd Save First: His Wife or His Child, But Which Would You Choose?

Waka Flocka has set off a heated debate on social media after giving his take on a hypothetical scenario. Despite several people disagreeing with the Atlanta rapper, others came to his defense.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast, the “No Hands” rapper was asked who he would save if he was on a boat with his wife and child and they both fell into the water.

Before the host could even finish her question, Waka answered, “My wife… That’s my wife. I loved my wife before I loved my child. How the f**k can I choose my child over something or someone that created you. Respectfully, I gotta make another one. I cannot make the same woman I love. It’s impossible.”

He continued, “You can’t play with love real talk. And this ain’t for people that’s inspiring to be in love or just bought an apartment with each other. Nah, this is real. So, I know that kid wasn’t meant for you.”

Despite not being married, Wacka started a fierce debate on social media, with several people agreeing with his answer.

@NigelThornBearE commented on X, “I’m saving my wife. We can make another child.”

@floridabadboy69 wrote, “Harsh reality of an ethical dilemma, you can make another kid but it’s not nearly as easy to make another wife once you’ve got a good one.”

However, there were also people who felt the rapper’s answer was ridiculous, and defended the other option.

@_Cordelra_ wrote, “No parent wants to be saved over their child.”

@Realairejay commented, “I’m saving my son then I’ll try to save my husband but my child comes first.”

Flocka was once married to Tammy Rivera and he helped raise Rivera’s only daughter, Charlie.