Social Media

Waka Flocka Divides Black Twitter By Admitting Whose Life He'd Save First: His Wife or His Child, But Which Would You Choose?

Despite not being married, the Atlanta rapper started a heated discussion on social media.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Waka Flocka Divides Black Twitter By Admitting Whose Life He&#39;d Save First: His Wife or His Child, But Which Would You Choose?
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM (Getty Images)

Waka Flocka has set off a heated debate on social media after giving his take on a hypothetical scenario. Despite several people disagreeing with the Atlanta rapper, others came to his defense.

Suggested Reading

Wow! You Won't Believe How Will Smith Addresses Chris Rock and That Infamous Oscars Slap on His New Album
Knives Out! Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton's Feud, Explained
You Won't Believe What This White Mob is Accused of Doing to a Black Teen at a NYC Subway Station
Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Wow! You Won't Believe How Will Smith Addresses Chris Rock and That Infamous Oscars Slap on His New Album
Knives Out! Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton's Feud, Explained
You Won't Believe What This White Mob is Accused of Doing to a Black Teen at a NYC Subway Station
Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

On Wednesday, during an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast, the “No Hands” rapper was asked who he would save if he was on a boat with his wife and child and they both fell into the water.

Advertisement

Related Content

Black Twitter Reacts To Eve’s Very Rich And White Christmas Dinner Pics, Diddy Party Attendee Makes Creepy Claim, The Worst Movies Of 2024, The One Person Katt Williams Regrets Joking About And More
Waka Flocka Flame Receives Honorary Degree From Bible Institute of America

Related Content

Black Twitter Reacts To Eve’s Very Rich And White Christmas Dinner Pics, Diddy Party Attendee Makes Creepy Claim, The Worst Movies Of 2024, The One Person Katt Williams Regrets Joking About And More
Waka Flocka Flame Receives Honorary Degree From Bible Institute of America

Before the host could even finish her question, Waka answered, “My wife… That’s my wife. I loved my wife before I loved my child. How the f**k can I choose my child over something or someone that created you. Respectfully, I gotta make another one. I cannot make the same woman I love. It’s impossible.”

Advertisement

He continued, “You can’t play with love real talk. And this ain’t for people that’s inspiring to be in love or just bought an apartment with each other. Nah, this is real. So, I know that kid wasn’t meant for you.”

Advertisement

Watch below:

Advertisement

Despite not being married, Wacka started a fierce debate on social media, with several people agreeing with his answer.

@NigelThornBearE commented on X, “I’m saving my wife. We can make another child.”

Advertisement

@floridabadboy69 wrote, “Harsh reality of an ethical dilemma, you can make another kid but it’s not nearly as easy to make another wife once you’ve got a good one.”

Advertisement

However, there were also people who felt the rapper’s answer was ridiculous, and defended the other option.

Advertisement

@_Cordelra_ wrote, “No parent wants to be saved over their child.”

@Realairejay commented, “I’m saving my son then I’ll try to save my husband but my child comes first.”

Advertisement

Flocka was once married to Tammy Rivera and he helped raise Rivera’s only daughter, Charlie.