Wait, What? Did Fired Twerking Flight Attendant Just Pull out The Race Card?

The flight attendant whose viral video, twerking in the empty aisle of the aircraft, got her in major trouble is now speaking out. Her claim is that she was discriminated against for her “urban” dance moves.

Nelle Diala was booted from her gig at Alaska Airlines after she posted a TikTok video of her dancing on the plane while in uniform back in December of 2024. She captioned it, “Ghetto bih till I D-I-E. Don’t let the uniform fool you.” Recently, she explained in detail how her termination came about. First, she tells Inside Edition she was never asked by the airline company to remove the video but instead, she decided on her own to take it down once it began circulating.

Diala said she was then pulled into a meeting with her managers to talk about the video which they claimed violated their social media policy. Two weeks later, she said she was terminated.

“I was really proud of myself that I came so far. I just didn’t think that my video and my post and the way I was dancing would be deemed as inappropriate,” she said in a teary-eyed interview with Inside Edition.

She then reposted the video after the firing with a new caption: “What’s wrong with a little twerk before work? People act like they never did that before.”

Now, she may be considering taking legal action against the airline company claiming wrongful termination due to discrimination, per PYOK. Diala claims she was only fired because her dance moves were “geared towards the urban community.” She also alleged her coworkers posted videos of them dancing in uniform on the aircrafts but claimed they escaped punishment because of their “eurocentric” descent.

Diala’s GoFundMe raised a bit over $3,000 in donations. It’s too early to determine if that discrimination claim will stick but folks on social media are at odds as to whether they agree with her. Some users say she was silly to assume her video wouldn’t get her in trouble. Others say the video was not offensive enough to render termination.

“she was wrongfully fired idgaf. also everyone saying shit about the outfit the airline (men) made her wear - take it up with alaska airlines. worry about the high rates of infidelity amongst captains. worry about planes falling out of the sky. worry about anything but a lil dance,” wrote one X user.