Wait, EnVogue's Dawn Robinson Says She's 'Not Homeless But Lives in Her Car Because of What ?!!!

Dawn Robinson just made a big clarification when it comes to her living situation. As we reported earlier this month, the En Vogue singer took to YouTube a few weeks ago, breaking the internet when she revealed that she has spent the last three years homeless, living out of her car. The statements sparked a giant conversation surrounding our favorite ex acts, and what happens to many of them after their days in the spotlight.



In a recent statement, however, Robinson has had to clarify her previous words and the specific sentiments around them. In a newly issued statement, she explained, “Sometimes in life, we end up in situations that we weren’t expecting,” as People reports. “There’s something we need to learn or teach, but we’re too afraid to push ourselves out of our comfort zones to do it —so the universe does it for us!” She adds that during this period of growth, we either “learn to trust ourselves or give in to fear and fail.”

She then made one thing clear: she is not, in fact, homeless. “I want to make it clear: I am not homeless. I am temporarily choosing car life as part of my journey of healing and self-discovery.” She continued saying that she took a risk and “jumped headfirst into this lifestyle,” calling it “a crazy, fun, sometimes scary ride.”

“For me, failure is NOT an option. Being vulnerable sucks, but here I GROW. This is about embracing freedom, trusting the process, and finding strength in the unexpected.”

She then spoke directly to her fans, thanking them for the support but insisting they do not donate to unauthorized fundraising campaigns, as many have wanted to support the singer since her revelation. “I’ve been made aware that some individuals may be requesting funds on my behalf through platforms like Cash App, GoFundMe or other means,” she explained.

“I want to be clear: I have not authorized any fundraising campaigns, and I do not want anyone—especially my loyal fans—to be scammed or taken advantage of.” She once again thanked them for their love and support, saying she wants to ensure that their kindness is not misused. “Please be cautious and do not send money to anyone claiming to act on my behalf.”