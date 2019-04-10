Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Attorney General William Barr, who is not John Goodman’s twin brother, slipped up and let his true inner Trump supporter show.



During Barr’s Senate Appropriations Committee, which was supposed to be about his 2020 budget—but no one cares about that when you have the man who decided that there wasn’t even a case to prosecute the president for obstruction of justice—went off the rails when Barr, who totally looks a lot like Roseanne’s small-screen husband, said Wednesday he thought “spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” CNN reports.

He then causally dropped this bombshell: “I think spying did occur,” Barr said, though he declined to provide any evidence that caused his concern. “The question is whether it was . . . adequately predicated.”

President Trump reportedly spared a baby goat’s life and decided to merely punch it in the sternum upon learning of the news that the A.G., America’s top cop, was taking his claims that someone spied on his shitty-ass campaign seriously.

CNN notes that just last week, President Trump or “Pee-Pee Shawty” as he’s called on official Russian documentation, told reporters that he wanted an investigation into the investigation as to whether the Trump team colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election.

Barr’s admission that he’s willing to investigate this bullshit and that he actually believes spying occurred is going to raise questions about the “politicization of the department’s work at an already tense time, as Democrats worry that Barr is bending to the president’s demands and have called on Barr to release an unredacted version of the special counsel’s confidential report on the Russia investigation to Congress,” CNN reports.

Barr’s own review of the FBI’s counterintelligence work, first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by a US official to CNN, was briefly touched on during his House appropriations hearing, but the attorney general went further during Wednesday’s Senate appropriations hearing explaining his reasoning. “For the same reason we’re worried about foreign influence in elections, I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal,” Barr said. “I’m not suggesting those rules were violated but I think it’s important to look at. . . . I think it’s my obligation.” He added that he’s not launching a full blown investigation to the FBI, and does not view it as a problem that is “endemic” into the FBI, but has in mind some colleagues to help him “pull all this information together, and letting me know if there are some areas that should be looked at.”

A beaming Trump couldn’t wait to praise Barr on Wednesday, noting that he’s doing a “great job” and “getting started on going back to the origins on where exactly this all started because it was an illegal witch hunt,” CNN noted.

“This was an attempted coup, this was an attempted takedown of a president,” Trump said.

Trump then walked off after receiving a call from Barr in which he was faintly heard saying, “Ahhh, bitch, we did that!”