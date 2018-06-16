Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

I begrudgingly have to admit that Tom Brady, the QB I love to hate, is now less hated in the cockles of my heart because of a recent comment Mr. All-American made about the NFL protests.

The pretty boy who was at least one time friendly with President Trump—but who has also criticized our Dotard-in-Chief (Kim Jong-un’s words, not mine)—told Oprah Winfrey that he has “respect” for the players who chose to take a knee during the national anthem last season in protest of the deaths of African Americans by law enforcement, many times the carnage captured on video; oftentimes with no repercussion for the death-eaters save a pension.



Brady began by saying that football has afforded him the rare-in-America experience of being able to interact with players from all “all different parts of the country. Every color, race, belief, background.”

He continues, “I respect why people are doing what they are doing. And they’re doing it for different reasons, and that’s okay. You know, you can do things for your reason. They can do things for their reason, and you have respect for that. But, I thought it was great,” Brady told Winfrey in an upcoming interview on OWN’s “Super Soul Sunday” airing this weekend.

Brady said that the team had a lot of meetings after practice, discussing how they wanted to act as a team with “a lot of good healthy conversations ... in our locker room.”

Brady also discussed his teams’ action last season, when the Patriots locked arms as they walked onto the field.

Advertisement

“We support what people are going through,” he said, adding, “I’ve been playing sports long enough [to know] everyone comes from something different, and I think showing respect for everybody, in a locker room, with a team of guys trying to go in the same direction — you better have that empathy for everybody. That’s what sports are about.”