In between the Russia scandal, the wayward tweets and the plethora of lawyers turning down the president’s promposals, CIA Director Mike Pompeo dipped out to visit North Korean leader and resident nut job Kim Jong Un.



Oh, and you want to know how all of America found out? Twitter. Early Wednesday morning, President LittleFingers unlocked Jeff Sessions’ cellphone to tweet about the meeting.

Turns out that while the president was talking about the size of America’s military to little kids on the White House lawn during the annual Easter Egg Roll, Pompeo and Kim were eating muffin tops and laughing about Roseanne.

Sounds like the plan was for Pompeo to make sure that Trump has nothing to worry about when Trump and Kim meet in late May or early June, which would be the first face-to-face meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, CNN reports.

On Tuesday during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said that “very high levels” of discussion between Washington and Pyongyang are already underway. Trump, in his usual nonsensical fashion, made it sound as if he and Kim had already spoken, forcing the White House to clarify that the two have yet to have “direct talks.”

One of Pompeo’s people told CNN that he found the North Korean leader “personable and well prepared” for the meeting, which seems like an odd thing to say. Noting that a person is “well prepared” for a meeting isn’t really a compliment, as it’s kind of like noting that a first date went well because the woman didn’t shit herself.

Apparently the only point of contention seems to be where the meeting between Kim and Trump will take place. Trump noted that five locations were being considered for the historic summit but didn’t elaborate on where they might be, CNN reports.

Pompeo is also the president’s pick to take over the secretary of state position that’s been empty ever since Trump fired soap opera evil oil baron Rex Tillerson. Pompeo may be facing an uphill battle, since tension has been growing over his nomination. CBS News notes that Pompeo is “facing so much opposition from Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the panel could be forced to take the unusual step of sending the nomination to the full Senate without a favorable recommendation.”