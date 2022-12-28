Cher is showing off a gigantic rock, and rumors are flying that she may be tying the knot with a dude who is 40 years her junior. On Christmas Day, the entertainment icon tweeted a pic of the dazzling pear-shaped diamond with the all-caps caption, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER A.E.”



After all hell broke loose when the rest of the world tried to decode her cryptic caption, Cher came back a few hours later with another tweet which read, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

Cher’s relationship with the 36-year-old first made news in early November after the pair was photographed holding hands while they were out and about with rapper Tyga in Los Angeles. The 76-year-old GRAMMY winner simultaneously confirmed the news and shut down all potential haters in a now-deleted tweet which read, “LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️.”

In case you’re scratching your heads wondering who this dude is who has Cher’s heart, the answer may surprise you. Alexander “AE” Edwards is a music executive at Universal Music Group and producer who has worked on projects for Tyga’s Lat King Records. He was also previously linked to Amber Rose, with whom he shares son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, born in 2019. Rose broke things off very publicly with Edwards in 2021 after his repeated infidelity pushed her to her limit.

In a message on her Instagram stories, Rose spoke directly to the women Edwards was fooling around with. “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f—- him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

But rather than try to defend his actions, Edwards simply blamed it on the dog in him. He told his side of the story on IG Live with DJ Big Von.

“At the end, I don’t think anybody can be happy or successful if you’re not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…” he continued. “It’s just who I am, and it’s not how she wants to be loved,” he said. “I know that I could stop [cheating],” he said. “I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”

While we wait to see if Cher is really planning to marry this dude, we have to wonder if he’ll be able to deprive himself of his true nature long enough to make their relationship work.