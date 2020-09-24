‘Vote Him Out’: Donald Trump Booed and Heckled When Paying His Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump pays his respects to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2020. Photo : Alex Brandon ( Getty Images )

On today’s episode of Everybody Hates Chris Christie’s Favorite President, Donald Trump tried to do the mature thing for the literal first time in his life by paying his respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was lying in repose in front of the Supreme Court. But instead of being greeted with the kind of praise and cult-like adoration he’s used to getting from his own base of people who think white nationalism and patriotism are the same thing (because in this country, they pretty much are), he was met with boos, heckling and chants of “vote him out.”

Advertisement

In the roughly one-and-half minute video clip that has been making the rounds on social media, Trump can be seen standing behind the columns at the top of the Supreme Court steps wearing a face mask as a COVID-19 precaution and not because I recently suggested he wear the mask more often so that people forget he has a butthole in the middle of his face.

Advertisement

I was actually a little disappointed he was wearing the mask in this instance only because towards the end of the clip, the variegated-skin-tone-in-chief can be seen turning away looking sad as hell. Boy, would I have loved to see his face-butthole turned upside down in that moment as Tang-flavored tears trickled down his old crusty basketball-colored cheek.



Still, the loud “vote him out” chants shouted by the crowd were very satisfying and if you listen very closely you can also hear me shouting from home at my TV screen: “BITCH, THAT’S WHAT YOU GET FOR SKIPPING JOHN LEWIS’ FUNERAL!!”



Honestly, I don’t know why super powerless Homelander from The Boys went to visit RBG’s casket in the first place considering they didn’t fuck with each other while she was alive, which was essentially the reason he gave for not paying his respects to Lewis.



Hell, the ink wasn’t even dry yet on news of Ginsburg’s death before Trump and his pet duck-turtle hybrid Mitch McConnell started plotting to replace her. One could argue that the “vote him out” chants served as instant karma for when the president of the U.S. and the Orange Supremacists for White Power fan club led his supporters in chanting “fill that seat” at a campaign rally the day after Ginsburg died.



Advertisement

According to ABC News, attendees of Ginsburg’s tribute also shouted “honor her wish” at Trump in reference to her dying wish that Trump not be the president to appoint a justice to replace her.



Anyway, as always: Fuck Trump, rest well RBG, and for the love of all that is good and holy on Angela Bassett’s green Earth, PLEASE...Vote. Him. Out.

