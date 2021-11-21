The latest digital roll out for the NMAAHC is first class, and the time to board is now. This past Thursday, the museum launched its first digital initiative, aptly named, The Searchable Museum. The innovative platform will host a wealth of rotating exhibitions, archives, and videos of the museum’s 40,000 artifacts.
Since doors opened in 2016, the museum has in large sold timed tickets for entry. And although tickets have remained free, they are often claimed quickly. (Tickets for December are nearly sold out.)
Museum director Kevin Young has communicated a plan to broaden the reach of the museum since stepping into the role in March of this year.
“By marshalling the latest technology and harnessing the scholarly and educational experience of the museum’s teams, the Searchable Museum tells the complex story of our nation’s history in ways only the National Museum of African American History and Culture can,” said Kevin Young via the Smithsonian news release. “This ongoing project provides a chance for Americans to realize our shared past, bringing the unique museum experience to their homes and on their phones. Allowing the public to virtually revisit the originating struggle for American freedom in the ‘Slavery and Freedom’ exhibition reminds us of the centrality of the African American journey to the American experience—a story of triumph, resilience and joy over the centuries. With this launch, we look forward to continuing the museum’s digital outreach and efforts.”
The first exhibition to receive the new digital treatment is Slavery & Freedom. NMAAHC Curator of American Slavery, Mary Elliott offers a video introduction to each section of historical teachings, while the explore tab allows you to get a close up look of the artifacts on view. The next exhibition, Making a Way out of No Way, will go live this upcoming spring.
Ipow Adjustable Dumbbell
Comes with 8 plates
Up to 44 pounds each
Rotating handle for weight change
“This is just the start,” Young communicated to The Washington Post. “We’re looking right now at phase two and stories we can tell next.”
Although you may have to play your own GoGo and cook your own DC delicacies, a museum visit from the comfort of your couch might not be the worst way to go.
DISCUSSION
Before we moved back home to Kenya I took my folks here. You could only get tickets by lining up at noon, or maybe eleven in the morning. Im having a tough time trying to remember who could get same day tickets. Anyway, I was really bummed that they didn’t let us leave with the ticket stub. It would have been a nice momento cause that museum is freakin MASSIVE. I asked at the counter what we could see in an hour and forty five minutes cause we had a meter running and they said it would take four days to see everything. As you can see it was a poorly timed trip. Do yourselves a favour and plan to go and take your time cause what little we saw was breathtaking in scope and beautiful in detail