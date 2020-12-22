Virginia White Supremacist and ‘Child Sex Abuse Advocate’ Accused of Grooming and Kidnapping 12-Year-Old Girl

Nathan Daniel Larson Photo : Denver County Jail

There are certain criminals in this world who are a potential danger to any and everyone who crosses their path — police in California just arrested what appears to be one of them.

Advertisement

A white supremacist from Virginia who ran for office multiple times and is a known child sex abuse advocate has been arrested and is accused of grooming a 12-year-old Fresno, Calif., girl and coercing her into running away from home and flying out to see him. And that’s only a sample of what investigators believe he is guilty of.



BuzzFeed News reports that 40-year-old Nathan Daniel Larson is currently being held at Colorado’s Denver County Jail after being arrested in Denver last week and is facing a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor. In Fresno, he’s looking at felony charges of kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor, and meeting a child for the intention of sex.



Advertisement

From the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office press release:



On December 17th, Fauquier County (VA) Sheriff’s detectives, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Northern Virginia / District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized electronic devices while executing a search warrant at Larson’s home located on the 9200 block of Prospect Ave. in Catlett, VA. While at the house, Larson’s father, 69 year old Arthur Larson, assaulted a HSI agent. He was arrested for assault and battery and later released from jail after posting bond. During the investigation, detectives uncovered Nathan Larson has a deeply disturbing background. He is a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia. This is a man who runs a website, which encourages the raping of children and sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped. During the past two months, Larson was able to convince the Fresno girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send him pornographic images of herself.

According to the press release, Larson and an unidentified child were spotted by authorities boarding a plane bound for Washington, D.C. With the assistance of members of Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations, the task force was able to identify Larson and, because his flight had a scheduled layover in Denver, a Denver police officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force was able to locate Larson and arrest him.

“One of the amazing aspects of this case is that from the time we got the first call to the time the girl was reunited with her family was only 12 hours,” Lt. Brandon Pursell of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office told the Fauquier Times Saturday. “It was one of those things, we were so fortunate that things fell into place so quickly. The timing on everything was so amazing. The folks in the airports in Fresno and in Denver were very helpful.”



Advertisement

Investigators believe that Larson “has victimized other children in the past, but those cases have never been reported to law enforcement,” and they urged the public to come forward with any information they have on him.



According to BuzzFeed, Larson—who unsuccessfully ran for local office in Virginia three times including his run for a congressional seat in 2018—spent 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to sending a letter to the Secret Service threatening to kill the president in 2008. (It’s unclear which president he threatened as George W. Bush was the sitting president and Barack Obama was the president-elect at the time. But I’m going to go out on a limb and say he wanted the Black guy dead.)



Advertisement

USA Today reports that in a long-winded and hateful rant that Larson called his “campaign manifesto”—in which he promised to “restore benevolent white supremacy” and patriarchy (as if those things currently need restoring—he advocated for the elimination of child labor laws and the legalization of incest and child pornography. He also admitted proudly to being racist but denied claims that he threatened to kill Obama “specifically” or that his threat had anything to do with racism.



When asked whether he’s a pedophile or just writes about pedophilia, Larson told HuffPost, “It’s a mix of both. When people go over the top there’s a grain of truth to what they say.”



Advertisement

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office press release, anyone who has had inappropriate contact with Larson or has any information that will aid in his prosecution is asked to “contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029, brandon.pursell@fresnosheriff.org or Sergeant Chad Stokes at (559) 600-8144, chad.stokes@fresnosheriff.org.”