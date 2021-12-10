What the hell is up with TikTok?

It’s like once (white) people start being recorded, they want to do something racist for the social media app.



A TikTok that went viral showed a Pizza Hut employee on the phone with police because they did not believe a Black customer already paid for her food online according to the Daily Dot.



The video has gotten over 60,000 views since it was posted and the footage starts with the elderly Pizza Hut employee on the phone with police. The caption for the video reads: “Pizza Hut worker calls the police on me to have me removed for not wanting to pay him another $34 when I already paid.”



From The Daily Dot:

The Pizza Hut worker is on the phone, allegedly with the police. “I have a customer here that claims that she paid online,” he says to the person on the other line. She chimes in to say: “With a customer service representative. Gave him my card number.” He swiftly walks away from the counter. “Like, how is this my fault?” Thompson says. “How am I refusing to pay? I already paid. He was rude when I came up in here.” Another employee then approaches the counter and hands the TikToker her food. “That’s mine,” she says. “That I paid for, and he’s not giving my food. Thank you. You have a good day, sir. I paid for it. In the comments section, Thompson claims she “waited over an hour for them to deliver. I called to ask how much longer for that & was told 2 more hours. So I just went a picked it up.”

As you would imagine, people on TikTok had a lot of thoughts on the situation.

“Anyone else notice he needed to leave the area so he could talk to the cops? Why?” one user wrote.

“Y’all don’t understand thirst type of technology is above him. That man was born in 1902 fr,” wrote another.

In any case, if the girl paid for the pizza, he should’ve just given it to her. Plain and simple.