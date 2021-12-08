The Karen’s are back at it once again.



According to Newsweek, in an incident captured on TikTok by fuxktdub, a woman accused a Black man of stealing her phone, when it was in her purse the entire time.



The video has gotten over 2.1 million views since it was posted earlier this week. The footage starts in the middle of the incident with Karen speaking to the store clerk.



From Newsweek:

The woman behind the camera asked the store clerk if he could resolve the issue by calling the accusing woman’s phone. She added that the woman who could not find her phone would not give them her number to call it. Before agreeing to do so, the woman with the “lost” phone claims the Black man could have turned off the ringer. The woman holding the camera then sarcastically asked if she wanted them to get naked to prove they did not have the phone in their possession. The store clerk asked all parties to try and remain calm as they tried to resolve the problem. The woman with the lost phone then turned to the Black man and pleaded with him to return her phone. The woman holding the camera demanded the woman with the lost phone talk to the store clerk, who was trying to help her by calling it. She then asked if the woman would prefer to pat the Black man down after he has already emptied his pockets. The store clerk had to remind the woman with the lost phone she still had not given him her number.

The woman’s reasoning for thinking her phone was stolen? According to Newsweek, the Black man walked behind her and “may” have taken it out of her bag.

Yeah, okay.

She eventually typed her number into the store clerk’s phone and voila. It was in her purse the whole time. Karen tried to apologize but the couple wasn’t going for it. They just skedaddled.

As you would imagine, a lot of people in tiktok’s comments were skeptical:

“She definitely seen that phone in that nightmare of a bag,” one user wrote.

“She didn’t wanna call her phone because she saw it in her bag and knew you were recording… smh,” wrote another.

Another user pointed out, “she has an Apple Watch? She could’ve literally pinged her phone from her watch?!? People are wild.”

Those are all valid points.

I bet she was close to calling the police.

But in the end, Karen just ended up looking foolish and embarrassing herself.

You watch the video, tell us what you think. How crazy did she look?