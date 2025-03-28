Viral 'Pop the Balloon' Dating Series Is Coming to Netflix and Social Media Has Mixed Feelings About It!

If you’re a fan of the viral “Pop the Balloon” series on social media, then you’ll be ecstatic over the recently announced news regarding the show. But some folks on the internet are divided over the latest update and we’ll tell you why.

For context, and as we’ve previously told you before, the premise of the popular show is to help everyday people find love. Upon initial introduction, the eligible bachelor, or bachelorette, stands before a row of single contenders, who are all holding red balloons. If, based off initial attraction, vibe, “energy” or whatever the kids call it these days, is a no — then pop goes the balloon. Follow-up questions are asked to those whose balloon were left not popped, and the process continues until there’s ultimately one person standing.

It was announced that the series would be coming to Netflix for an all-new, live show, on Thursday, March 27. Hosted by “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji, “Pop the Balloon” will air live every Thursday beginning on April 10 and still feature regular contestants and a handful of reality stars and surprise celebrity guests. And don’t worry, the show’s original creators, Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli — who currently hosts the OG version — will be getting their cut by serving as executive producers.

And while that news was enough to get Orji , Matunda, and Amuli excited, by the time the news hit the social media streets — it was clear fans were torn on how to feel. While some were happy over seeing the show expand into new territory, others took issue with the choice of host and questioned whether the series needed to be on TV in the first place.

“(Something tells me that y’all really won’t like that balloon pop show once it hits Netflix) All the best to all parties involved,” wrote one user.

“That Pop the balloon show does not need to be a Netflix series…” said another.

“As much s**t as I talk about that Pop the Balloon show, I really gotta give her credit for landing that Netflix deal. wow lol,” another user wrote.

Added another, “My thing is, why would Yvonne even sign up for a show like balloon pop. I guess she said she need to get them bills paid one way or another lmaoo.”

One other user noted, “The digital version of Pop the Balloon is rooted in misogynoir with self-hating views on love and dating. Very curious to see the series format.”