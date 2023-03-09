Video Shows Drive-by-Shooting Incident Involving Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

I don’t know what’s up with the NBA and guns lately but the list of NBA players being connected to guns is continuing to grow.

On Wednesday, former NBA A ll-S tar Shawn Kemp was arrested and booked in a Tacoma, Wash., jail in connection to a drive-by-shooting that occurred earlier that day. According to the Tacoma Police Department, an altercation broke out between occupants of two cars in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall shopping center, which led to multiple shots being fired.

One of the vehicles left the scene and Kemp, 53, was booked on a felony charge of drive-by-shooting. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the altercation.

Video of the incident allegedly shows Kemp pulling the trigger and police arresting the former All-NBA forward just moments after the shooting occurred.

According to Fox 13, people close to Kemp claim that his iPhone was stolen on Tuesday, the day before the shooting. The next day, he tracked the stolen mobile device to Tacoma and approached the vehicle where the alleged stolen property was. When Kemp approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him, and Kemp allegedly returned fire in self-defense.



Shawn Kemp was once an NBA All-Star

Once known as the “Reign Man” for his unparralled athleticism and incredible dunks, Kemp was one of the best forwards in the NBA during his prime in the mid- to- late 90s.



Drafted by the Seattle SuperSonic in 1989, Kemp played in the NBA for 14 seasons, making the A ll-S tar game six times and was named to an All-NBA team three times. While he played for many teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trailblazers and Orlando Magic, his most successful years were with the Sonics.



After he retired, he attempted to make a comeback to the league, but no NBA team would bite.