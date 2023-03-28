Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Video of Mississippi Woman Killing Husband on Facebook Live in Front of Children Goes Viral

Kadejah Michelle Brown was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder for fatally shooting her husband.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Video of Mississippi Woman Killing Husband on Facebook Live in Front of Children Goes Viral
Photo: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

We’ve seen people record their loved ones getting shot down on Facebook Live, as evidenced by the brutal murder of Philando Castile in 2016. But someone allegedly recording themselves fatally shooting another person for the whole world to hear is something new entirely.

On Saturday, a woman in Mississippi was arrested and charged with murder after local police found her husband dead at their apartment after authorities were responding to a domestic violence call at the residence, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office. Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, was arrested for fatally shooting her husband Jeremy Brown, 28, with a single gunshot.

The shocking detail is that the entire incident unfolded while their children were watching and Kadejah was recording on Facebook Live. According to investigators, the couple was in an argument that eventually turned physical.

During the argument, the phone recording on Facebook Live had been thrown down to the ground to the point where only Black could be seen on the screen, so only audio of the shooting went on social media. In the video, just before the gunshot is heard, Kadejah can be heard yelling, “I’ll kill your ass tonight, bitch.”

After the shot is heard, Kadejah and another woman can be heard screaming and saying, “Oh shit, I don’t wanna go to jail.” Children not seen in the video can also be heard crying for their father. At the scene, police recovered a 9mm handgun and a shell casing.

While the incident is still being investigated by local police, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told The Commercial Dispatch, “There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”

Brown has since been transported to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, where she’s being held on a $750,000 bond, according to WLBT.