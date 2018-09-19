Screenshot: @OurAppGuy (Twitter)

A brave Delta employee is being hailed for alerting the authorities to a case of felony cultural appropriation when a black woman disrespected the heritage of white women everywhere by asking to speak to the manager.

Arlene, who asked that she be identified only by her first name, told The Root that she was traveling on a Delta flight from Kentucky to Boston, Mass. on August 24. When she arrived at Boston’s Logan International airport, Arlene says she discovered that her bag was badly damaged, so she went to the Delta Service desk to file a baggage claim.

Arlene asked to speak to a manager to make sure she was following the correct procedures and to ensure that her claim would be taken care of, but after making a phone call, the Delta employee informed the customer that the manager on duty was unavailable at the moment.

Arlene recorded the incident with her phone, which shows her asking for a business card, a phone number or any way she could contact the manager. Rebecca Baggingstock, who not only works in customer service but doubles as a bouncer for the Vice President in Charge of Checked Luggage, shook her head with an unpleasant smile as if someone had just informed her that Uggs had just been outlawed by airport security.

As the video continues, the Delta worker tells Arlene that she doesn’t have the manager’s phone number, despite the fact that Sarah Suitcase claims to have just called his office. Then she claims she doesn’t know the number. Then she claims Delta’s policy is not to give out the names, numbers of employees.

Advertisement

Soon after Arlene offered to wait for a manager, things took a drastic turn as Becky the Bag Lady realized that Arlene was filming everything.

“Are you recording me?” Delta Debbie asks before picking up the phone and gleefully informing Arlene that she is being reported for the terrorist activity of using a phone for in the commission of a baggage claim, a misdemeanor punishable by 2 minutes in time out.

Advertisement

According to the Transportation Safety Administration, “TSA does not prohibit photographing, videotaping or filming at security checkpoints, as long as the screening process is not interfered with or sensitive information is not revealed.”

Massport Properties, the company in charge of Logan International Airport, says on its website:

Photography and filming for non-commercial purposes is allowed on those portions of Massport properties open to the public, subject to the following: As part of Massport’s efforts to provide for the safety and security of the users of its facilities, Photography may prompt law enforcement officers or Massport personnel to approach you and ask you questions. If, as a result, a law enforcement officer determines that there is reasonable suspicion or probable cause that you are engaged in or about to engage in criminal activity, you may be subject to search of your person or property, detention, arrest or other such law enforcement action as is appropriate under the circumstances.

Advertisement

Despite Arlene’s statement to The Root that: “I do not believe I would have had the police called on me if I was not a black woman,” this probably had nothing to do with Baggage Claim Becky being annoyed that a non-Becky was insisting that a woman simply do her job.

Perhaps the diligent employee thought Arlene’s damaged bag was part of an elaborate terrorist plot to kidnap Delta’s Executive Backpack Inspector and hold him or her for ransom until Liam Neeson received a phone call, yelled: “there’s no time for backup!” and rescued the duffel bag boy (or girl) with old man Karate chops.

That’s probably it. See it’s not about race at all.

Except for the fact that Arlene is a Black woman.

In Boston.

“I did not stay for the police to arrive because of the current climate between the police and people of color,” Arlene told The Root.

Advertisement

Arlene says filed a claim with Delta on August 24th after speaking to someone by phone and reaching out to the company on Twitter. On August 25th, she contacted Delta again and once more on August 28th and September 12.

She finally decided to post the video online on Monday and she was quickly contacted by someone in Delta’s corporate office who asked her to take down the Twitter video, which Arlene declined to do.

Delta Airlines has not responded to The Root’s request for comment.

Maybe they should speak to Arlene’s manager.