Do you you love watching Black women break barriers? If so, do we have some barrier-breaking news for you. On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris will swear i n Karen Bass as the 43rd Mayor of Los Angeles.

The moment is sure to go down in the history books. The two powerful Black Californians have been on a roll when it comes to breaking barriers. In 2020, Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and first South Asian woman Vice-President. And last month, Karen Bass became the first Black woman to be elected mayor of L.A.

Harris will administer the oath of office at Bass’ inauguration ceremony on the steps of City Hall on Sunday.

Bass, 69, overcame a challenging primary race to win the mayor’s seat. She narrowly defeated Democratic primary opponent billionaire real estate developer, Rick Caruso by 7 percentage points.

The race was hardly Bass’ first fo ray into politics. She’s already served six terms as a California congresswoman, and was reportedly on Biden’s short-list for Vice-President.

According to the LA Times, Bass asked Harris to administer the oath of office as a “nod” to their roles as two of California’s most powerful Black women politicians. Harris won state-wide in California three times before heading to the White House. The Vice-President readily accepted the honor from Bass, her aide told the LA Times.

The move to include Harris in the ceremony is sort of a no-brainer, and not just because of the two women’s shared interest in breaking glass ceilings .

Harris and President Biden endorsed Bass in August. And according to the Los Angeles Times, the two of them have been always been close.

Bass isn’t the only Black woman coming out on top from the 2022 midterm season.

In Pennsylvania, progressive Summer Lee became the first Black woman elected to Congress from the state. In Massachusetts Andrea Campbell became the state’s first Black female Attorney General. And, in California, Malia Cohen became the first Black women elected as state Controller.

Black women may not have won everywhere, but as we head into swearing-in season, there will be plenty of Black women to root for on stage!