VanillaISIS Also Discussed Kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, FBI Says

The white male terrorists accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also contemplated “taking out” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent revealed Tuesday.



According to CNBC, during a bond hearing in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for three of the VanillaISIS members, a disclosure by FBI Special Agent Richard Trask revealed that the white terrorists also reportedly considered kidnapping Northam.



Last week six white men were arrested and charged after federal and state law enforcement officials in Michigan found that they’d planned to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, from her vacation home, and one domestic terrorist reportedly planned to put her on trial for “treason.” In total, 13 men were arrested on various charges.



“Seven other men known to be members or associates of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen were charged under the Michigan state anti-terrorism law,” CNBC reports. “ Militia” is merely coded language for “white terrorists” because America and mainstream media have a problem labeling white men as the terrorists even when they PLANNED ON KIDNAPPING GOVERNORS!



Surely, this whole MayoISIS plot had something to do with the president’s “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” tweet in April, which referenced “Whitmer’s strict lockdown orders for the state to deal with the coronavirus pandemic,” the Post reports.

Trump also tweeted, “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!,” on the same day that month, The Post notes.

