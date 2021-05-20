Vanessa Bryant Called Deputies Out for Sharing Photos of the Crash That Killed Her Husband and Daughter. LA County Is Being Whiny About It

Photo : Maddie Meyer ( Getty Images )

Attorneys representing Los Angeles County are reportedly complaining about an Instagram post made by Vanessa Bryant in March that they said puts sheriff’s deputies in the county at risk.

The deputies whose names are revealed in the post are accused of taking and sharing photos from the helicopter crash site that killed her husband Kobe, their daughter Gianna and seven other people on Jan. 26, 2020. One would think that the abhorrent and cruelly insensitive act of sharing those photos is what would offend L.A. County, but nah, officials are apparently more upset that Bryant would deny the deputies’ rights to be shielded from the consequences of their own actions.

TMZ reports that, according to court documents, the attorneys have accused Bryant of going on a “fishing expedition that is taking first responders away from their jobs.” They’re also worried that her post will “expose the deputies to threats,” because apparently in their minds only blue feelings matter.

As TMZ noted, Bryant won a legal battle earlier in the year that granted her access to the 12-page court document that included the names of four sheriff’s deputies accused of sharing the photos. Among those deputies is the one alleged to have taken between 25 and 100 photos of the crash scene that had no “conceivable investigatory purpose and were focused directly on the victims’ remains.”

See, that’s fucked up—and sometimes when you do fucked up things, you win fucked up prizes. So, when Bryant took screenshots of the documents she won access to in court and posted them online, she sent a message to those deputies that turnabout is fair play when it comes to exposing shit that people naturally wouldn’t want to be exposed.

It’s unclear if the attorneys for L.A. County are taking legal action against Bryant or if they’re trying to force her to remove the post. What is clear is that if a person is so dedicated to clout-chasing that they would forego basic humanity and share photos related to people’s deaths for the public including the victims’ family members to see, then that person has earned the online harassment they receive as a result.

You reap what you sow, and that’s that.