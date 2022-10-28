If you’ve ever been out on Halloween night, you already know you’re going to see all sorts of cat eyes and blood red lips. But this year, you’ll probably also see a lot of another makeup trend: #VampireSkin.



I can see the confused look on your face through the screen, so let me break it down for you. The vampire skin trend got its name from Edward Cullen, the fictional vampire from the Twilight series whose glistening skin got Bella Swan to fall in love with him.

Beauty influencer August Sombatkamrai introduced the look by dropping a now-viral video on September 30 that has since received over 300,000 likes.

They created the look by mixing MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, Made by Mitchell Blursh Liquid Highlight in Drip Drip and Beauty Bay Liquid Crystal Eye Shadow in Precious Topaz together and pressing it into their skin. And the result was a gorgeous glittery glow. “The trick is to actually not use too much foundation,” Sombatkamrai says. They add that vampire skin looks best on “either a beautiful sunny day or on a night out under club lights.”

But I already know what you’re thinking. Twilight? Why the hell would I want to make myself look like Robert Pattinson? You might even want to know who the hell Robert Pattinson is. But trust me, you don’t have to be infatuated with a white character over 100-years -old to fall in love with this look.

In fact, social media is blowing up with users trying out the trend with their favorite foundations and glittery liquid makeup in hopes of recreating the glowing complexion of Pattinson’s character Edward Cullen – without all of the scary stuff, of course.

And if you think Black folks aren’t getting in on the action, you’re dead wrong. We’re actually doing it, and doing it well. If you don’t believe me, see for yourself in this YouTube video:

Or this TikTok video from Aisha Asunramu.

Or this one from Uniquely TyAna:

There’s just something about that vampire glow that looks great on melanated skin.