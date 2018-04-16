Photo: Spotsylvania, Va., Sheriff’s Office—Roger L. Harris Sheriff

Random black guy strikes again. Except, of course, he didn’t. But a white, Spotsylvania County, Va., man was arrested and charged with felony offenses Sunday after authorities say he shot himself in the leg and then attempted to blame his injury on two black men.



Eric Hunter Jones was taken into police custody and hit with a slew of charges after police say he lied to them about being shot by a black man.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Carey told the Free Lance-Star that deputies responded to the Econo Lodge on Jefferson Davis Highway in Spotsylvania at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday after being notified of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was identified as the 23-year-old Jones, who was found with a single wound to his lower leg. Jones told deputies that two black men had approached him outside of the motel when one of them shot him, police said.

Detectives were called in and began investigating, interviewing witnesses in an attempt to try to pinpoint a possible suspect. Eventually, it became clear to detectives that there was no suspect and that Jones had actually shot his own damn self ... with a stolen gun to boot.

Officers searched Jones’ motel room and found the weapon, which they determined was stolen. Jones was then taken to a local hospital where he was treated before being released into police custody.

Jones is facing charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, felony receiving stolen property, reckless handling of a firearm and filing a false police report.