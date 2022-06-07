The brave Uvalde mom who rescued her two sons from Robb Elementary School during the devastating shooting that killed 19 students and 2 adults is speaking up about being threatened by law enforcement.



Angeli Rose Gomez told CBS News that she was informed that if she continues to talk to media about her fearless actions, she would be charged with a probation violation for obstruction of justice.

Gomez did not identify the member of law enforcement who called her. As soon as she heard that there was an active shooter at Robb Elementary on May 24 , she drove around “100 miles per hour,” she told CBS News, to save her children.

“Right away, as I parked, a US Marshal started coming toward my car, saying that I wasn’t allowed to be parked there,” she explained. “And he said, ‘Well, we’re gonna have to arrest you because you’re being very uncooperative.’

Gomez then criticized how officers were responding to the situation. “Y’all are standing with snipers and y’all are far away, I got to go in there,” Gomez stated. Shortly after, she was “immediately placed in cuffs.” As soon as the handcuffs were removed, she immediately jumped a fence and sprinted into the school.

Gomez also explained that officers were more aggressive with parents than with the active shooter. Eventually, she received a call from a judge commending her actions, which made her feel more comfortable to speak up about what happened. Gomez became teary-eyed when discussing how the decision police made to stall cost innocent children their lives.

“They could have saved many more lives,” Gómez said. “They could have gone into the classroom, and maybe two or three would have been gone, but they could have saved the whole, more, the whole class. They could have done something — gone through the window, sniped him through the window. Something, but nothing was being done.”