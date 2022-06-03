It’s sad that it has to come to this.

The families of the victims and survivors of the Uvalde school shooting as well as the Buffalo massacre have agreed to appear before a House committee next week. The plan is to sway Republicans to enact gun legislation laws in wake of the tragedies that happened last month.

“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives,” Rep. CarolynMaloney said in a statement Friday. “This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that.”

The fact that these people have to rehash their trauma in hopes that reform could happen is beyond disturbing and shows just how much people have to suffer as a result of a Republican agenda.

Wednesday’s panel for the hearing will include the testimony from parents whose 10-year-old daughter was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. Miah Cerrillo, the fourth-grader who smeared herself in her dead classmate’s blood and pretended to be dead to survive that same shooting, will also testify.

The mother of a 20-year-old who was shot in the racist Buffalo massacre will also appear. The testimonies will either in person or virtually. President Biden made a passionate plea for gun control Thursday night.

“We spent hours with hundreds of family members who were broken, whose lives will never be the same,” he said. “They had one message for all of us. Do something. Just do something ... After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done. This time that can’t be true. This time we must do something.”