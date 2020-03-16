Utah Senator Mitt Romney Is Trying to Put Something on Your CashApp

Photo : Samuel Corum ( Getty Images )

Republican Mitt Romney better be careful before he starts getting pegged as a socialist.



On Monday, the Utah senator called for an economic relief package that would include a $1,000 cash payment to all adult Americans to help aid those who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The House coronavirus response package contains critical measures to help families in Utah and across the nation in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, and the Senate should act swiftly on this legislation,” Senator Romney said in a statement Monday, the Boston Globe reports.

“We also urgently need to build on this legislation with additional action to help families and small businesses meet their short-term financial obligations, ease the financial burden on students entering the workforce, and protect health workers on the front lines and their patients by improving tele- health services. I will be pushing these measures as Senate discussions continue about an additional relief package.”

Romney notes that paid leave and unemployment benefits are nice but they might not help meet all needs and an immediate cash infusion never hurt nobody.

From the Globe:

The dramatic proposal from Romney, a Republican, comes as the Senate is set to take up a House-passed coronavirus aid package this week. As governors around the country impose more closures on entire industries, an untold number of workers are losing their jobs or seeing their hours dramatically cut. The concept of regular direct cash payments to every adult, regardless of income level, was a major proposal of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

