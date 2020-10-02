Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Integral Member of Judiciary Committee Considering New Supreme Court Justice, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett (L), President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) as she begins a series of meetings to prepare for her confirmation hearing in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on September 29, 2020, in Washington, DC.

On Friday, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee considering the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and added that he’d be quarantining for 10 days.



Ten days? I thought the requisite number of quarantining days was two weeks or 14 days, but what would I know? I just wear my mask, drink water and exfoliate.



According to Politico, it turns out that Lee attended Barrett’s announcement at the White House on Saturday and they also met again Tuesday, in which he didn’t wear a mask during any of the meetings. Don’t worry about Barrett as she’s already had the coronavirus this summer and…



Waitaminute. Hol’ up.



Did Barrett give Lee the coronavirus? Who knows.



What we do know is Barrett attended committee meetings, party lunches and spoke with reporters without a mask.



Politico notes that Lee was having what he initially believed were allergy symptoms and went to the doctors where he was tested for COVID-19 and found out that he was positive Thursday.



“Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is scheduled to begin hearings for Barrett on Oct. 12, with Republicans planning a committee vote on the nomination on Oct. 22. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that the confirmation process was moving ‘full steam ahead’ despite the possible coronavirus outbreak in the White House,” Politico reports.



“I have spoken with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination,” Lee said in a statement viewed by Politico.