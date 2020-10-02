Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Integral Member of Judiciary Committee Considering New Supreme Court Justice, Tests Positive for COVID-19

crocketts
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Mike Lee
Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett (L), President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) as she begins a series of meetings to prepare for her confirmation hearing in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on September 29, 2020, in Washington, DC.
Photo: Stefani Reynolds (Getty Images)

On Friday, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee considering the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and added that he’d be quarantining for 10 days.

Ten days? I thought the requisite number of quarantining days was two weeks or 14 days, but what would I know? I just wear my mask, drink water and exfoliate.

According to Politico, it turns out that Lee attended Barrett’s announcement at the White House on Saturday and they also met again Tuesday, in which he didn’t wear a mask during any of the meetings. Don’t worry about Barrett as she’s already had the coronavirus this summer and

Waitaminute. Hol’ up.

Did Barrett give Lee the coronavirus? Who knows.

What we do know is Barrett attended committee meetings, party lunches and spoke with reporters without a mask.

Politico notes that Lee was having what he initially believed were allergy symptoms and went to the doctors where he was tested for COVID-19 and found out that he was positive Thursday.

“Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is scheduled to begin hearings for Barrett on Oct. 12, with Republicans planning a committee vote on the nomination on Oct. 22. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that the confirmation process was moving ‘full steam ahead’ despite the possible coronavirus outbreak in the White House,” Politico reports.

McConnell is trash and is literally Ike Turner forcing the cake down America’s throats.

“I have spoken with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham, and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination,” Lee said in a statement viewed by Politico.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

thedarkone508
The Dark One 508

this corney barrett bitch is who’s infected everyone. they just want to blame hicks to get walnut dick’s mistress away before he fucks up for the evangelicals.

this sounds insane. but it’s what i’ve fallen on after thinking all day that trump has the trump virus.