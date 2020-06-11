The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
US Senate Candidate Jaime Harrison of South Carolina Talks Ending Qualified Immunity for Bad Cops, Expanding Obamacare and More With The Root

tjstarr
Terrell Jermaine Starr
U.S. senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks to the crowd during the King Day celebration at the Dome March and rally on January 20, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Jaime Harrison sat with The Root for an hourlong interview Tuesday in which he blasted his GOP opponent, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, for caring more about his relationship with Donald Trump than he does the people of South Carolina.

Harrison and Graham are battling it out for the state’s U.S. Senate seat in November. So far, the two are in a virtual tie, according to a recent poll.

Harrison told The Root’s Terrell J. Starr that he wants to expand the Affordable Care Act, supports getting rid of qualified immunity for cops, reinvesting in rural South Carolina’s water infrastructure and helping to re-commit America to fighting climate change. Harrison spent a great deal of time discussing LGBTQ+ rights and expressed the need for black Americans to care for trans people as we do for black men.

Check out the video interview above.

Terrell Jermaine Starr

Terrell Jermaine Starr is a senior reporter at The Root. He is currently writing a book proposal that analyzes US-Russia relations from a black perspective.

