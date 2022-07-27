Updated as of 7/27/2022 at 9:45 a.m.

Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng face federal court sentencing for violating George Floyd’s civil rgihts Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. Their state trial was previously delayed to January 2023, according to CNN. Now, they face life in prison.

A jury determined the two deprived Floyd of medical care and filed to stop their colleague, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes. In state court, they facing charges for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill move their state trial date on concerns of jury selection.



It truly doesn’t feel like it’s been two whole years since the world saw footage of George Floyd lose his life at the hands of Minneapolis police. The US has been encouraged to remember the incident for the outcry it incited against police brutality. Since then, policies have been passed including but not exclusive to Biden’s executive order on police reform. However, the one way to really see justice prevail is to hold Thao and Kueng accountable.

More on the sentencing from AP News:



Prosecutors have not made specific recommendations for Kueng and Thao’s sentence, but have requested less time than Chauvin and “substantially” more than Lane. Thao’s attorney is asking for two years; Kueng’s request is sealed. Kueng and Thao got a victory last week when U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson issued rulings that affect how their federal sentences will be calculated and could mean far less prison time. The rulings — particularly one that cross-references their crimes with involuntary manslaughter instead of murder — mean the men head into Wednesday’s hearing with a recommended range of 4 1/4 years to 5 1/4 years. They might have faced a life sentence. “It made a huge difference,” Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former federal prosecutor, said. “The impact of it is already baked in now.” Osler said one key is if Magnuson determines that Kueng and Thao were “minor” or “minimal” participants in the crime. Magnuson found Lane was a minimal participant, resulting in a lower sentence. Osler said a minor participant would be more culpable.



Their buddy, Thomas Lane, was previously sentenced for the same federal charges but was only given two years in prison for his “minimal” role in the situation. Kueng and Thao can appeal their federal convictions but it would be hard to do if they plead guilty to the harsher, state charges.

Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights and is serving over 20 years in federal prison, reports say.

There’s no telling if the delay to Thao and Kueng’s state trial will help them or hurt them but it seems their federal sentence will look a lot like Lane’s.

This story will be updated.