Until Freedom Announces Day of Outrage in Honor of #AtatianaJefferson

On Oct. 12, police killed Atatiana Jefferson in her own Fort Worth, Texas, home.

Refusing to allow her death to go unpunished, Until Freedom—a collection of activists, organizers, and survivors of racial injustice—will lead a national day of action on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Jefferson.



According to a press release provided to The Root, at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET, citizens throughout the country are encouraged to stand in solidarity and demand justice for Jefferson and the other countless black women whose lives have been stolen due to police violence. Participants are encouraged to wear black as a demonstration of unwavering unity.



In New York City, Until Freedom’s co-founders Tamika Mallory , Linda Sarsour, Angelo Pinto, and rapper and activist Mysonne will lead a rally at Foley Square in conjunction with other activists, elected officials, and community leaders, as well as social justice organizations Justice League NYC, Arc of Justice, and others.

Additionally, the families of Jefferson and Botham Jean will be in attendance.



“It is absolutely outrageous to consider that less than one week after Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean in his home in Dallas, that another Texas police officer could fire with impunity into the home of another innocent Black person,” Mallory said in a statement to The Root.

She added, “We demand answers, but more importantly, we demand change. We will not allow Black people to continue to be preyed upon by those committed to protecting and serving them.”

Jefferson’s family provided the following statement to The Root:

“Our family is mourning over the tragic and untimely murder of Atatiana by Aaron Dean former Fort Worth police officer. Although Dean, has been arrested and charged, he is back on the streets and we are uncertain justice will prevail. We demand full transparency and accountability. It is our sincere hope that Atatiana’s story will not be forgotten, and our pursuit of dignity prevents the likelihood of similar events of police abuse. Please show up for the Day of Outrage wherever you are. Keep our loved one’s name alive!”

In an Instagram post published on Sunday, Until Freedom notes that over 25 cities will be participating, including Houston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.