During the past two years, the last thing a person would’ve considered doing is saying something racially trivial on social media. People were getting fired from companies and universities left and right, including Dr. Charles Negy. The University of Central Florida fired him for making a racially insensitive tweet, however, he’s expected to return his position, reported News 6 Orlando.



Dr. Negy was abruptly terminated after posting a tweet that enraged the UCF student body.

“Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege,” he tweeted. “Sincere question: if Afr. Americans as a group, had the same behavioral profile as Asian Americans (on average, performing the best academically, having the highest income, committing the lowest crime, etc.), would we still be proclaiming “systematic racism” exists?”

The university sent a notice of termination following outrage from students, claiming Negy violated multiple codes of conduct. However, he maintained his innocence.

More on Negy from Fox 35 Orlando:

“I want to go back. I want to make a stand for free speech, academic freedom,” Dr. Negy told FOX 35 News. “They fired a tenured professor… me. They cut me off from my income right away which they cannot do, unless there is some justified reason.” UCF said his firing didn’t have to do with the tweet - instead pointing to student complaints - claiming he created a hostile learning environment. Negy says he stands by all of his actions. “The purpose of a university is not to make people feel comfortable. This is not a church. This is not a social gathering. The purpose of a university is to make you uncomfortable and make you to think about things,” he said.

The arbitrator said the university didn’t have just cause to fire Negy. As a result, he’s been given back his job, tenure and pay. When he is expected to return is undecided but Negy said he is considering suing UCF.

To the students who still object to his return, he says pull up.

“Why don’t they pretend that they’re real university students and try to learn and be open to other views that don’t conform to their view? I want them in my class. I relish having an exchange with them,” he said per News 6.